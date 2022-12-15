PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 7,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 248,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 12.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.