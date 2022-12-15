Short Interest in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Decreases By 51.1%

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Aequi Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 23.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 990,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 287,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Aequi Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARBG opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Aequi Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.