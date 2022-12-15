Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Short Interest Up 77.5% in November

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Argus Capital Price Performance

ARGU stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Argus Capital has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Argus Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the first quarter valued at about $19,439,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Argus Capital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,533,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 268,867 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Argus Capital by 431.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,120,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 909,969 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Argus Capital by 166.7% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argus Capital by 21.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 785,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 138,130 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argus Capital

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

