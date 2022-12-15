Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the November 15th total of 55,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Angion Biomedica Trading Down 6.3 %

ANGN opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $24.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 295,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.