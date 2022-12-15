Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the November 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

Shares of Artemis Strategic Investment stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.