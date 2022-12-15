Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Declines By 35.8%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTE opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Artemis Strategic Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after buying an additional 32,349 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,989,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment by 42.9% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment by 73.6% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.