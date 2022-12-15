Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alvotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALVOW opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65. Alvotech has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVOW. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Alvotech by 56.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 94,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 23.1% during the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter valued at $349,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $235,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

Featured Stories

