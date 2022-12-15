American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Acquisition Opportunity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth $1,539,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth $881,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth $135,000. 22.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMAO stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. American Acquisition Opportunity has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

