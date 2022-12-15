Short Interest in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Decreases By 27.3%

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 80,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 964.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

American National Bankshares stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $382.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter.

American National Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

