Short Interest in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Expands By 15.4%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Agora Stock Performance

API stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $409.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Agora has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $17.51.

Institutional Trading of Agora

Agora Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of API. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 6.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Agora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

