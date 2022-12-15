Short Interest in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Expands By 15.4%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
API stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $409.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Agora has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $17.51.
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
