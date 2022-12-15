Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Short Interest Update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) by 2,387.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555,614 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

