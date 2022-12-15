Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,410,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ARDX stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $369.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.47. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 48,535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 664.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 214,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 230,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

