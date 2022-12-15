Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 614,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 689.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 199,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.