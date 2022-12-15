Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 614,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 689.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 199,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

