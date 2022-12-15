AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Update

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the November 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $74.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.63%.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.