AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 3,132 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 924,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 574,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,322,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,691,000 after buying an additional 89,331 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 179,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42.

