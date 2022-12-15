AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $1.90 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.