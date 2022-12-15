1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Sells $15,895.20 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $15,895.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,804.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DIBS opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

