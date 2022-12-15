AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 520 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,788.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Profile

NYSE BTI opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

