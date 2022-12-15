AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 4,838 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

