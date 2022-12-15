AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 886,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

