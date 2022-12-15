Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Sells 2,608 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $58,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

uniQure Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $23.52 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

Get uniQure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

uniQure Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in uniQure by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at $911,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in uniQure by 40.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in uniQure by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 107.7% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 183,106 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.