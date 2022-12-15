Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Sells 2,608 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $58,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
uniQure Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $23.52 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
