Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.67.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $234.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.82. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

