Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Leidos stock opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Leidos by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,047,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,768,000 after purchasing an additional 124,866 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

