Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Argus

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Argus from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNC. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

NYSE CNC opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Centene has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

