Fang Chen Sells 100,000 Shares of Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX) Stock

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating) Director Fang Chen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,767.73.

Fang Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Fang Chen sold 200,000 shares of Vital Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$73,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Fang Chen sold 100,000 shares of Vital Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Vital Energy stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.49 million and a PE ratio of 2.47. Vital Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

