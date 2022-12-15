Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.25.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of DLR opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after buying an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after buying an additional 799,633 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.