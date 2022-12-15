BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.91. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

