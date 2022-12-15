Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03.

