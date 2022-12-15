AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100,067 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

