iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.11 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $53.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

