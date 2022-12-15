The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $333.43 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average of $296.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.