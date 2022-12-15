Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $334.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.22. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.03 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

