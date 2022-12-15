Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.