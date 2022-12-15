AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $93.54 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.31.

