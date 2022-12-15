Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after buying an additional 1,564,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 123.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after buying an additional 10,658,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.