Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

