Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,052 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $154.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.05.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.