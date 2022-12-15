Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 60,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

KEY opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

