Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 131,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 178,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 11,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Shares of QCOM opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

