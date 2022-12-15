Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.30. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $280.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock worth $3,231,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

