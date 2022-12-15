Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 77.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 242,086 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $224.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $349.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.20 and its 200 day moving average is $249.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.91 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

