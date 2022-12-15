Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 91 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $248.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.23.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

