Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,377,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $333.33 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.