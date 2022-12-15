Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 312 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $312.09 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $206.98 and a 52 week high of $324.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.