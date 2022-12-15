First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.69 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 164.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

