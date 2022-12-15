First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 153.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 72.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

