Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $328.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $669.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.43.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

