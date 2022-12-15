First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average is $189.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.90 and a 12-month high of $377.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

