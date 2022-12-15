Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Acquires $22,567.30 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,567.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,640,488.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 225 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,959.25.

On Thursday, November 17th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 6,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $487.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.59. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after buying an additional 184,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

