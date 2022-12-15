Michelle Blackburn Buys 254,870 Shares of Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) Stock

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG – Get Rating) insider Michelle Blackburn bought 254,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,624.99 ($13,260.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Latrobe Magnesium Limited engages in developing a magnesium production plant for the extraction of magnesium metal from fly ash resource in Germany. It holds interests in the Latrobe magnesium project located in the Latrobe Valley in Victoria. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

