Michelle Blackburn Buys 254,870 Shares of Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) Stock

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG – Get Rating) insider Michelle Blackburn bought 254,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,624.99 ($13,260.13).
Latrobe Magnesium Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.18.
About Latrobe Magnesium
